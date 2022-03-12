'Do not send your children..': Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has a message for mothers of Russian soldiers

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As Russian invasion on Ukraine enters its day 17, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has a new message. Its for the mothers of Russian troops.

In a video released on Telegram, Zelenskyy told the mothers of Russian soldiers to 'act immediately', and stop their sons from being captured or killed in Ukraine.

"Do not send your children to war in a foreign country. Check where your son is. And if you have the slightest suspicion that your son could be sent to war against Ukraine, act immediately," he told the mothers.

"Ukraine never wanted this terrible war. And Ukraine does not want it. But it will defend itself as much as necessary," the comedian-turned-President added.

Last week, Kyiv invited mothers of Russian soldiers captured on its territory to come and pick their children up, reported AFP.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed in the invasion.

For the first time, on Friday, Putin approved bringing “volunteer” fighters from Syria and other countries to join Russia’s offensive. Russia's defense minister said there had been “more than 16,000 applications” from the Middle East. He said many were from people who fought alongside Russia against the Islamic State group.

