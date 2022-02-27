Sunday, February 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Live now

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

The authorities in the Ukrainian capital say a curfew in the city will last through early Monday as Russian troops are pressing the offensive into Kyiv.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2022 8:27 IST
A Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military
Image Source : AP

A Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military truck, on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian forces put up fierce resistance to slow the advance of the larger and more powerful Russian military closing in on the capital, as the U.S. and EU rushed ammunition and weapons to Kyiv and announced powerful new financial sanctions aimed at further isolating Moscow. A senior U.S. defense official said more than half of the Russian combat power that was massed along Ukraine’s borders had entered the country. The curfew forcing everyone in Kyiv inside was set to last through Monday morning. Meanwhile, the U.S., European Union and United Kingdom agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system, which moves money around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions worldwide, part of a new round of sanctions aiming to impose a severe cost on Moscow for the invasion. They also agreed to impose ”restrictive measures” on Russia’s central bank.

 

Latest World News

Live updates :Russia-Ukraine War Day 4

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 27, 2022 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    State Govts set up help desks & appoint Nodal Officers to assist people returning from Ukraine

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Satellite image shows Russian ground forces assembled in Nova Kakhovka

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    The third flight carrying 240 Indian from Budapest takes for Delhi

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Russia now 'a global economic and financial pariah' says a US official: AFP

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    WATCH | Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with Indian evacuated from Ukraine who arrived at Delhi airport

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    The second flight from Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals lands at Delhi airport

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky says he has joined his country's military reserves to fight the Russian invasion, reports AFP

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks with Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcoming efforts to open talks with Russia. In a video message Saturday, Zelenskyy said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organise talks and that “we can only welcome that.” Diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed have so far faltered. Zelenskyy offered Friday to negotiate a key Russian demand: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO. But movement to actually advance any diplomacy has appeared to sputter. 

    (AP)

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Russia shuts airspace to planes from 4 nations

    Russia is closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia, a move that comes as Moscow's ties with the West plunge to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia's state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, announced early Sunday that the measure was taken in retaliation for the four nations closing their airspace for Russian planes. On Saturday, the agency also reported closing the Russian airspace for planes from Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic in response to them doing the same. 

    (AP)

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops

    French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Belarus counterpart to demand that the country, Ukraine's neighbour, quickly order Russian troops to leave, claiming Moscow has been given the green light to deploy nuclear arms there. In a phone conversation on Saturday, Macron denounced "the gravity of a decision that would authorise Russia to deploy nuclear arms on Belarus soil," a statement by the presidential palace said.

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    At least 64 civilians killed in Ukraine: UN

    The United Nations says it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia’s invasion on Thursday — though it believed the “real figures are considerably higher” because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.

    The human rights office had reported early Friday an initial count by its staffers of at least 127 civilian casualties – 25 people killed and 102 injured – mostly from shelling and airstrikes.

     

    (AP)

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Two explosions heard in capital Kyiv

    Two large explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Sunday morning. Two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv with one detonation that appeared to be approximately 20 kilometres, or about 12 miles, from the city centre, according to CNN. It further reproted that the second explosion rocked western Kyiv just before 1 am (local time). The second blast also came from the southwestern part of the city in the direction of the city's second major airport.

     

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT

    The United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector, including a block on its access to the global financial system and, for the first time, restrictions on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

    The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to “hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

    (AP)

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News