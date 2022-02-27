Russia Ukraine War: Ukraine seeks support from foreigners, says 'defeated Hitler, will beat Putin'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Protesters hold up their placards during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday sought support from foreign volunteers amid the ongoing war in the country with Russia. He reached out to people outside of Ukraine willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense.

"Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries", he wrote.

"Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too", he further wrote.

Ukraine is establishing a foreign "international" legion for volunteers from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, reported Reuters. "This will be the key evidence of your support for our country," Zelensky said in a statement.

Meanwhile, street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country’s south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion.

Following its gains on the ground, Russia sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. Ukraine’s president suggested other locations, saying his country was unwilling to meet in Belarus because it served as a staging ground for the invasion.

