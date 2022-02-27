Russia Ukraine War: Indian student in Kharkiv refuses to leave without his dog, seeks help | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/SCREENGRAB Indian student in Kharkiv refuses to leave without his dog, seeks help

Highlights An Indian engineering student in Kharkiv shared a video explaining his concerns.

He said he doesn't want to leave without his adopted dog.

The student said that he has been trying to reach out to the Indian embassy since February 18.

India is evacuating Indian citizens in Ukraine, including students as the country is facing tensions due to invasion by Russian forces. Amid all this, an Indian engineering student in Kharkiv shared a video explaining his concerns and said that he has been facing problems leaving Ukraine as he doesn't want to leave without his adopted dog.

In a video shared on facebook, student Rishabh Kaushik said that he has been trying to reach out to the Indian embassy since February 18 regarding his evacuation from Ukraine. "I have been sending required documents like my passport and my dog's passport to the Animal Quarantine and Certification Service (AQCS) in Delhi, but they still keep asking for more. They keep asking for more knowing a war has begun in Ukraine, and even supplies are running short", he said in the video.

He also said that he was in a bunker before the video was shot and only came up because 'it was too cold'. Regarding his attempt at getting his pet dog evacuated as well, he said, "I was regularly in touch with the Animal Welfare department for a week, before I got to know I have to talk to the AQCS. I even talked to one of the personnel at the IGI airport in Delhi, but he was rude, hurled abuses at me and only explained all the ways he can't help me".

The student says he got 'Malibu', the rescue puppy, last February in Kharkiv. "I am stuck here since my flight was on February 27," he said. Introducing the puppy in the video frame, he said the animal is stressed out and "crying all the time" because of the sounds of constant bombing.

He claimed that the Indian embassy is still not picking up his phone, and that he would have been in India, had he received an NOC.

