Russia Ukraine War: Flight from Romania with 219 evacuated Indians onboard lands in Mumbai

BMC will provide free services to all the students who returned from Ukraine today.

Similarly, another flight has taken off from Bucharest which is headed for Delhi.

The Air India flight AI1944 that had taken off from Bucharest in Romania earlier today, has landed in Mumbai, with 219 evacuated Indians from Ukraine. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will provide free services to all the students who returned from Ukraine today. "We will provide them free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities", she told news agency ANI.

Similarly, another flight has taken off from Bucharest which is headed for Delhi. It took off from the national capital at 11:40 am today and is expected to reach Bucharest by 6:30 pm. The second flight is expected to bring back 250 Indians.

Air India's first flight departed from Bucharest in Romania with 219 evacuated Indians, informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday. The evacuation comes amid Ukraine's invasion by Russia.

Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road were taken to Bucharest by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the Air India flights.

Air India will operate more flights on Saturday to Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

