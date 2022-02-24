'Russia attacked like Nazi Germany': Ukraine's President urges world leaders to provide defense assistance

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday urged global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from the “aggressor.” He added that Russia treacherously attacked the state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in the second World War years.

"We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," Zenenskyy said, adding, "Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but is defending itself & Ukraine won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks."

Russian President Vladimir Putin "has unleased a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world.” He added that the Russian leader “wants to destroy our state, everything that we have built.”

He praised the nation’s soldiers, hailing their courage and urged civilians not to panic.

“We are starting the creation of an anti-Putin coalition,” he said. “I have already urged global leaders to slam Putin with all possible sanctions, offer large-scale defense support and close the airspace over Ukraine for the aggressor.”

“Together we must save Ukraine, save the democratic world, and we will do it,” Zelenskyy said.

He also announced that his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after it was attacked. Ukrainian officials say the country's military is fighting back and asked for Western defense assistance. Moscow on Thursday launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbour and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine.

