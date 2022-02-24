Russia-Ukraine War: MEA sets up control room, releases emergency numbers

Follow us on Image Source : BNO NEWS Map of Russian attacks across Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, a Control Room has been set up at External Affairs Ministry to provide information and assistance. India expressed its “deep concern” over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region. India called for an immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation.

Meanwhile, India has advised its citizen in Ukraine travelling to Kyiv to 'return to their respective cities.'

Phone: 1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

Fax: +91-11-23088124

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

An Air India plane that took off for Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation, which is now facing a Russian offensive, is coming back.

The Air India flight AI 1947 started from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi at around 7.30 am for Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv. The plane was expected to arrive there in nearly six hours, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

However, the flight is coming back to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at Kyiv, news agency ANI reported. The Ukrainian authorities on Thursday morning closed the country's airspace for civil aircraft operations.

