'India has no dearth of capability, it has biggest, youngest talent factory': PM Modi's savage reply to China

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Sydney Updated on: May 23, 2023 16:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian
Image Source : @BJP/TWITTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian diaspora in Sydney.

Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a packed stadium at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday, in a veiled attack on China asserted India has no dearth of capability or resources and has the biggest and youngest talent factory.

Notably, the critical remarks from Prime Minister came nearly a month after China mocked India when the United Nations officially tagged it as the most populous country in the world. 

Earlier last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin contended that it was important to look at "quality" as well as "size" while assessing a country's demographic dividend.

Meanwhile, without naming China during his hour-long speech, PM Modi said, "India has no dearth of capability or resources. Today, India is the biggest and youngest talent factory."

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

 

 

