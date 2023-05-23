'Prime Minister Modi is the boss': Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Crowd cheer as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives with Australian counterpart at a community programme

PM Modi Sydney event: Australian PM Anthony Albanese addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'the boss' during the mega Sydney event. Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.

"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," PM Albanese said triggering a huge applause from the crowd at the jampacked Qudos Bank Arena.

Recalling his recent trip to India, PM Albanese underlined that there was deep connect between the people of both countries.

"When I was in India in March, it was a trip full of unforgettable moments, celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi... Everywhere I went, I felt a deep connection between the people of Australia and India. If you want to understand India, travel by train and bus," he added.

Latest India News