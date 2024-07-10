PM Modi's warm welcome in Vienna: Austrian artists perform special rendition of 'Vande Mataram' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Austrian artists sing 'Vande Mataram' to welcome PM Modi in Vienna.

Vienna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome in Austria just got more special as Austrian artists performed a special rendition of 'Vande Mataram' to greet him as he arrived in Vienna from a highly successful visit to Russia. The Indian Prime Minister was greeted by the special performance as he arrived at the hotel Ritz-Carlton in Vienna.

PM Modi arrived in Austria on Tuesday for a historic visit as he is the first Indian leader to visit the country in over 40 years. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer welcomed the PM and hosted him for a private engagement. Nehammer was seen hugging the Indian Prime Minister and clicking a selfie with him as Modi became the first Indian leader to visit Austria in around 40 years.

"Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!

In response, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Chancellor for a 'warm welcome'. "I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good," he said on X.

"An important milestone in India-Austria partnership! PM @narendramodi hosted by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer for a private engagement. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Discussions on realising the full potential of bilateral partnership lie ahead," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.

PM Modi was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the airport. He will call on Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold formal talks with Nehammer on Wednesday. The prime minister and the chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria. Earlier, PM Modi said the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law form the bedrock upon which the two countries will build an ever-closer partnership. His remark came a day after Nehammer said, “I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world’s largest democracy, next week in Vienna.”

The Prime Minister on Monday began his state visit to Russia to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was the first visit by PM Modi since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war and his first bilateral visit in his new term. During his visit, PM Modi and the Russian President discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, trade, manufacturing and fertilisers.