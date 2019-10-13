Solar panels stolen from Pakistan school

Solar panels were stolen from a school located in an Afghan refugee camp in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official said, adding that it was the second theft incident within a week.

Shafiq Khan, the head teacher of the school established in Padhana Afghan refugee camp, told the police that the thieves last week decamped with three batteries and a converter used for supplying solar power, Dawn news reported on Sunday.

The police had hardly completed inquiry or recovered the stolen valuables the thieves removed five solar power plates from the same school on Friday night.

The teachers have demanded early arrest of the thieves and recovery of the stolen solar panels.

