FATF: Pakistan in danger of getting black-listed over terror financing

As Financial Action Task Force (FTAF), the global financial watchdog meets on Sunday in Paris, deliberation will be on to decide whether Pakistan should be blacklisted for terrorism financing. Pakistan is already in the 'grey list'. In its meeting on Sunday, FATF will review whether Pakistan has taken measures to curb terror financing. FATF had set an October deadline for these measures. If it is found that steps taken by Pakistan are inadequate, it may put Pakistan in a Black List. This may add to the problems faced by Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

An inclusion in black list would mean that Pakistan will not be able to borrow funds from global financial bodies like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). There will be greater obstacles in Pakistan's way which will keep it from raising more funds. This may spell doom for Pakistani economy which is already on the brink of collapse.

Right now, China is chairing FATF. It has been seen in the past that China always sides by Pakistan. It is not inconcievable that China tries to shield Pakistan from sanctions of the FATF

