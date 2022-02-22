Pak PM’s step-son booked over liquor possession, later released over order from 'higher authorities'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Islamabad: FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an interview to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s step-son on Monday was held on charges of possession of liquor, only to be released after orders from “higher authorities,”, police said. Along with him, three others were booked under the same charge.

Musa Maneka is Imran Khan's first wife Bushra Bibu's son. All three arrested were friends and were held after police recovered alcohol in the car they were traveling in. They were arrested near the Gaddafi Stadium, read the FIR.

“The three youths, including the first lady’s son, were released the same day after orders from the top. Some legal formalities like personal guarantee from the families of the suspects were met,” a police official told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

He added that when Maneka was picked up for possessing liquor, he threatened security officials with dire consequences as he was the son of Pakistan’s First Lady, the official said.

“The Punjab police chief started receiving calls from the top soon after a case was registered against them. However, the police made no further legal action and released them after a few hours in custody,” he added.

The sale and consumption of alcohol are illegal in Pakistan, a Muslim-majority country. Last week, reports began to circulate on social media about differences between Prime Minister Khan and his wife.

