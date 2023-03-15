Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PTI Pakistan: Imran Khan spotted in gas mask as police reach outside his house to arrest in Toshakhana case

Toshakhana case: Amid high-voltage drama in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was seen in a gas mask outside his official residence as police and other law enforcers withdrew from around his Zaman Park home. Earlier today, major chaos erupted after police tried to arrest the former prime minister for not appearing in court in the Toshakhana case.

In a temporary relief for Imran Khan, a Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered the police to stop till Thursday its operation outside the former prime minister's residence to arrest him in a corruption case after a scuffle between the security personnel and his supporters. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Tuesday challenged the police operation in the Lahore High Court, requesting it to direct the government to end it.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped police operation at Zaman Park till 10 am Thursday, the Dawn newspaper reported. Hearing the petition filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed these orders, the paper said.

Earlier, the court had instructed the Punjab inspector general, chief secretary and Islamabad police (operations) head to appear in court by 3 pm.



In a separate development, Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by Khan to suspend arrest warrants against him in the Toshakhana case.

The district and sessions court in Islamabad on February 28 issued non-bailable arrest orders against Khan in the Toshakhana case about the concealment of the proceeds from the sale of state gifts.

The Islamabad High Court heard the petition by Khan against arrest orders. He also submitted an affidavit through his counsel that he would appear before the court at the next hearing on March 18.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq observed during the hearing that the court would come out with an order to avoid conflict and ensure respect for the courts.

The court reserved the decision without giving any time when it would be announced today. Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan last year in October for not sharing details of the sales. The election body later filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as prime minister of the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers and police personnel who were closing in on Khan's residence to arrest him in a corruption case on Wednesday started retreating, prompting cheers and celebrations among his supporters.

