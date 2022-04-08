A day after SC's ruling, what all is happening in Pakistan - Will Imran Khan resign today?

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Latest News: Pakistan Supreme Court ruled against Prime Minister Imran Khan saying his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal. The national assembly will now convene to vote no-trust motion on Saturday (April 9). With this development, now all eyes are set on Imran Khan's address to nation on Friday. The decision came after four days of hearings by the top court over the major political crisis. The Election Commission had on Thursday made it clear that it will take atleast four to six months to hold elections in the country.

On Sunday (April 3), the cricketer-turned-politician prime minister appeared to have gained an upper hand in the tussle with the Opposition as the national assembly's deputy speaker Qasim Suri termed the no-confidence motion as illegal and dissolved the house setting stage for an early election. Imran Khan, who had been accusing the US of trying to dethrone him with the help of his political opponents, went live on national TV to garner public support.

With SC's rulling, two significant scenarios are before the 'embattled' PM - either he steps down and takes an honorable exit or he faces a no-confidence vote - that he had tried to sidestep.

Opposition hail SC ruling

The Opposition hailed the SC decision and termed it as 'victory of democracy' in Pakistan. "Today the Supreme Court with this verdict saved the future of Pakistan, saved (the) Pakistan constitution, restored the sovereignty of Pakistan's Parliament," Shahbaz Sharif, opposition leader and President of the Pakistan Muslim League, said after the decision. Referring to the opposition parties' alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he added: "So with the grace of God, as we altogether successfully pass this stage, we will be successful in fulfilling poor people's needs. We are very thankful to all of you."

Bilawal Bhutto, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, said "This is a Pakistan victory. This is a victory for democracy, and due to this victory with the grace of God (we) will go forward for the restoration of democracy."

Number game

The opposition has said it has 172 votes in the 340-seat house to oust Khan, after several members of his own party and a key coalition partner defected. A political party must have 172 seats to obtain and preserve majority in the house and thus form government.

