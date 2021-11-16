Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan appoints terror supporter Masood Khan as envoy to US

Pakistan has appointed Masood Khan as its ambassador to the United States. According to a media report, Khan is a terror supporter and former president of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Masood Khan is a dangerous radical with a long history of working with Islamists in the West and "jihadists" in the East, National Review, a US-based magazine stated.

His appointment is evidence of an increasingly dangerous Pakistani regime, which is working to support Islamists all around the world, including in the United States, according to National Review.

In July this year, while serving as president of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Khan provided a "special message" on Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, who was killed in 2016 during his fifth death anniversary.

"We grieve today for Burhan Wani... He lives on in our hearts. He sacrificed his life for a cause," he said at the event, reported the magazine.

Apart from Hizbul Mujahideen, Khan also supports other terrorist organizations.

In 2019, he participated in the All Parties Kashmir Solidarity Conference in Islamabad.

Citing media reports, National Review reported that Masood Khan has shared the stage with Fazlur Rehman Khalil, founder of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), which the US State Department designated as a terrorist organization in 1997.

"Khalil maintained a close relationship with al-Qaida, including with Usama bin Laden (UBL) prior to his death. Khalil was a key member of UBL's International Islamic Front and a cosignatory of UBL's first fatwa, issued in 1998, calling for attacks against the United States," the Treasury Department had noted.

Masood Khan is also a supporter of the violent South Asian Islamist movement Jamaat-e-Islami, a supporter of Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist operative known as "Lady Al-Qaeda."

Pakistan has had a deep relationship with the Taliban and has been accused of supporting the group.

