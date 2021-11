Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO An Army officer was arrested for sending sensitive information to a Pakistan-based person.

An Army official has been arrested from Danapur, Patna for leaking sensitive documents of his unit to a Pakistan-based person.

Speaking on the matter, ASP Syed Imran Masood said, "He has confessed to sending sensitive documents of his Army unit to a Pakistan-based person. An FIR has been registered under Official Secrets Act & investigation has been initiated."

Latest India News