2 pilots killed as military plane crashes in Algeria

A military plane crashed in Algeria's Oum El Bouaghi province in the wee hours of Tuesday. As per reports the plane was a SU-30 bomber of the 121st Fighter Squadron of the Algerian Air Force. Two pilots on board have been confirmed dead. The crash site is located 500 km from national capital Algiers.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in his tweet early Tuesday morning, confirmed the death of the two pilots and said that the plane was a trainer aircraft.

No further update on the crash has been received.

Deux officiers un lieutenant-colonel et un lieutenant tués dans le #crash d'un #avionMilitaire survenu lundi soir près d' #OumElbouaghi pic.twitter.com/4owaD9ApdY — Messir Hamid (@MessirHamid) January 27, 2020

A twitter user by the name Messir Hamid posted pictures of what was claimed to be a crash site of the aircraft.

This was the second military plane crash in 24 hours as a US military plane had crashed in Afghanistan on Monday evening.

