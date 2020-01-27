Plane crashes in Afghanistan, 83 onboard

A plane, carrying 83 onboard, crashed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Monday. The plane, operated by Afghanistan's state-owned airline Ariana, crashed 15 kilometers from the center of Deh Yak district of Ghazni. The number of casualties is yet not clear.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor's office in Ghazni city, said: "A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time."

The province is under the control of the Taliban and therefore access for rescue teams will likely need to be negotiated.

Ariana Afghan Airlines is Afghanistan's national carrier. The fleet has both Boeing 737's and Airbus A310's – airlines with a capacity of between 160-230 seats.