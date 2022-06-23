On Camera: Plane with 126 on board catches fire at Miami Airport | Watch nerve-racking visuals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Red Air flight carrying 126 people on board catches fire at Miami International Airport

The incident occurred at Miami International Airport

Three passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries

A Red Air flight carrying 126 people on board caught fire soon after landing at Miami International Airport. The incident was reported after the landing gear of the aircraft collapsed which led to the fire. The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Although no serious injuries were reported, three passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Soon after the blaze was reported, fire crews controlled the fire and mitigated fuel spillage.

The video showed that the plane came to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters' chemicals.

People shared the dramatic visuals online which are going viral on social media platforms.

