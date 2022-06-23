Thursday, June 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. On Camera: Plane with 126 on board catches fire at Miami Airport | Watch nerve-racking visuals

On Camera: Plane with 126 on board catches fire at Miami Airport | Watch nerve-racking visuals

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Miami Updated on: June 23, 2022 14:40 IST
Miami Airport, Red Air flight catches fire, Miami international Airport, Red Air flight, iami airpor
Image Source : TWITTER

Red Air flight carrying 126 people on board catches fire at Miami International Airport

Highlights

  • Red Air flight carrying 126 people on board caught fire soon after landing
  • The incident occurred at Miami International Airport
  • Three passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries

A Red Air flight carrying 126 people on board caught fire soon after landing at Miami International Airport. The incident was reported after the landing gear of the aircraft collapsed which led to the fire. The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. 

Although no serious injuries were reported, three passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Soon after the blaze was reported, fire crews controlled the fire and mitigated fuel spillage. 

Also Read | Patna SpiceJet flight: Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing after engine catches fire mid-air

The video showed that the plane came to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters' chemicals.

Related Stories
What! Devotees offer toy planes at this gurudwara in Jalandhar in hopes of a trip abroad; See pics

What! Devotees offer toy planes at this gurudwara in Jalandhar in hopes of a trip abroad; See pics

Patna SpiceJet flight: Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing after engine catches fire mid-air

Patna SpiceJet flight: Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing after engine catches fire mid-air

When 60 people were killed in air crash near Patna airport: What happened in July 2000

When 60 people were killed in air crash near Patna airport: What happened in July 2000

Patna SpiceJet flight: Video shows sparks coming out of engine as plane was mid-air | WATCH

Patna SpiceJet flight: Video shows sparks coming out of engine as plane was mid-air | WATCH

SpiceJet says 'proud of our pilots' day after plane makes emergency landing with single engine

SpiceJet says 'proud of our pilots' day after plane makes emergency landing with single engine

People shared the dramatic visuals online which are going viral on social media platforms. 

 

Also Read | Patna SpiceJet flight: Video shows sparks coming out of engine as plane was mid-air | WATCH

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News