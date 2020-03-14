'Love being with PM Modi': Trump says had a great time in India

US President Trump recalling his recent visit to India said he loves spending time with PM Modi

President Donald Trump has said he love spending time with PM Modi and that he had a great time during his recent visit to India. Donald Trump accompanied by US first lady, daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law, other officials visited India on February 24, 25.

Speaking to reporters in the White House, Trump recalled his February visit saying, "We had a great time in India. It was an incredible two days. PM Modi is a great friend of mine. He is a friend of his people. I loved being with him. We talked about everything, far more than just borders."

The US president was addressing the press over the coronavirus threat in the country when he declared the pandemic a national emergency.

On Friday, Trump was seen greeting Irish PM with a 'namaste' amid coronavirus concerns saying that it was a weird feeling but easy to do.

Trump visited India on February 24, 25. During his two day visit, he was received by PM Modi at the Ahmedabad airport in his signature hug style. The two visited Sabarmati Ashram, addressed over a lakh people in the Motera stadium.

Later Trump along with first lady Melania visited Taj Mahal in Agra.

Modi and Trump held bilateral meetings in New Delhi when the two countries signed defence deals and discussed trade, regional security among other issues.

