'Sort of weird feeling but...': Trump after greeting Irish PM with 'namaste' | Watch

Image Source : ANI Donald Trump after greeting Irish PM with 'namaste' said its a weird feeling.

US President Donald Trump greeted Irish PM Leo Varadkar with a 'namaste' instead of shaking hands amid coronavirus fears and rising cases of the deadly disease across the world. Speaking to the press, Trump shared he had a weird feeling while doing a 'namaste' as the president of the United States mentioned about his recent visit to India.

"We (him & PM of Ireland) didn't shake hands today & we looked at each other & said what are we going to do? Sort of a weird feeling. We did this (joined hands). I just got back from India & I didn't shake any hands there. It was easy."

Trump and Varadkar, who is of Indian-origin, joined their palms in the 'namaste' pose when reporters asked them in the Oval Office as to how they greeted each other.

"We did not shake hands today. We looked at each other and said what we are going to do. You know, sort of a weird feeling," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House along with Varadkar.

When another reporter asked if they shook hands, Varadkar joined his hands in the 'namaste' pose, showing the reporters how he greeted the president. Trump too joined in with the 'namaste' pose.

"I just got back from India. And I did not shake any hands there. And it's very easy, because they go like this," Trump said as he showed reporters the 'namaste' pose for the second time in quick succession.

