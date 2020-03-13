Canadian PM Justin Trudeau self-isolating over Coronavirus fears after wife tests COVID 19 positive

Canadia PM Justin Trudeau self-isolating over Coronavirus fears after wife tests COVID 19 positive

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over coronavirus fears after his wife, who returned from London, tested COVID 19 positive as she showed mild-fly symptoms, according to AFP.

Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, who returned from London on Wednesday, began to show mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever.

The couple are staying home until the tests results are returned. However, Trudeau is not exhibiting any symptoms. Trudeau is continuing daily activities while monitoring his health under his doctor's advice, the statement said.

Trudeau's meetings with provincial premiers and First Nations leaders in Ottawa scheduled for next two days have been postponed.

Trudeau will now be speaking with those provincial counterparts over the phone, with the topic focusing on Canada's response to the pandemic, said the Prime Minister's office.

"The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion," his office said.

Another federal party leader, the NDP's Jagmeet Singh, said on Thursday that he was also staying at home because he was feeling unwell, though doctors have told him that his symptoms are not consistent with the coronavirus.

"Their advice is for me to limit contact with the public until I am feeling better," he said on Twitter. There are currently approximately 103 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Canada.

