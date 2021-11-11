Follow us on Image Source : AP Once declared 'biologically dead', London's Thames river now nurses sharks, seahorses

Thames River Health Report: Declared 'biologically dead' in 1957, London's famous Thames river has now bounced back to life with health check report of the river revealing that it now nurses several aquatic species, including sharks, seahorses, eels, seals. A survey conducted by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) stated that Thames river's ecosystem has shown remarkable recovery.

The report said that creatures, like sharks including tope, starry smooth-hound and spurdog have been found in the river that was once as filthy and polluted as Delhi's Yamuna river.

"This report looks at what changed in those 60 years since the Thames was almost devoid of life," Daily Mail quoted Dr Andrew Terry, director of conservation and policy at ZSL, as saying in the report's foreword.

However, ZSL has also warned in its report that the 215-mile-long river faces climate change, pollution threats. The river's temperature has increased by 0.2⁰C a year on average due to climate change.

If Thames can, why can't toxic Yamuna?

The welcome change in Thames' status can certainly be an example to follow for authorities and politicians who have been promising to transform Delhi's stinking, frothing Yamuna. Subsequent governments have promised to make Yamuna clean and pollution free, however, the promise has proved to be nothing more than 'poll gimmick'.

Images of Chhath devotees offering puja in knee deep black, foamy waters of Yamuna made it evident that the issue of cleaning Yamuna is not on priority of people concerned. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says that matters relating to faith must not be politicized, however, he owes an answer to people what has the AAP goverment done to prevent Yamuna from becoming one giant filthy drain.

It took London's Thames river 64 years to turn things around. Will Yamuna start to breath again ever?

