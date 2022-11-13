Istanbul: Several injured, casualties reported as explosion rocks Istiklal Avenue pedestrian thoroughfare

Follow us on Image Source : AP Explosion on Istanbul's pedestrian thoroughfare; 11 hurt

Several people were injured and some casualties were reported after an explosion rocked Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday. The incident was confirmed by Turkish media.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) and that there were deaths and injuries.

The exact number of deaths was not confirmed.

The cause of the explosion was also not clear.

A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

(With inputs from AP)

