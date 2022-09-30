Friday, September 30, 2022
     
Pakistan: Blast in Balochistan province's market kills one, injures 20

Pakistan: A bomb blast ripped the town of Kohlu in Balochistan province and killed one person while others remain under critical condition.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Hritika Mitra | Karachi
Updated on: September 30, 2022 16:58 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE According to hospital officials, 21 people were brought in after the blast.

Pakistan: A sweet shop in the Balochistan province on Friday was ripped apart killing at least one person while as many as 20 others injured were as a bomb blast shook the heart of the city of Kohlu town. 

According to hospital officials, 21 people were brought in after the blast. Asghar Marri, Kohlu District Headquarters Hospital Superintendent said that 10 people still remain in critical condition while one had already died. “Those critical are moved to a hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan city,” he said.

Although nobody has claimed responsibility for the incident yet, similar attacks have been blamed on the militants and terrorist organizations. 

According to Mir Zia Langove, Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister for Home, preliminary police investigation suggested it to be a remote-controlled bomb blast. “The Bomb Disposal Squad are at the site and they will confirm the nature of the blast soon,” he said. Terror attacks, including suicide and remote-controlled bomb blasts, are a frequent menace in Balochistan province. 

