Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan: Chinese national killed, 2 others injured in firing at Karachi's crowded market

Karachi firing: A Chinese national was shot dead and two others were injured when unidentified men opened fire at a crowded market in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday. According to reports, the assailants opened fire inside a dental clinic.

The Dawn quoted a police official, as saying that one person was killed in the incident and two other shifted to a local hospital. Three were Chinese nationals. The condition of both was stated to be critical.

The police identified the victims as 25-year-old RonilD Raimond Chaw, 72-year-old Margrade, and 74-year-old Richard.

This is the latest incident in a series of attacks targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan. As many as three Chinese people were killed a suicide attack that took place at the main entrance of University of Karachi’s (KU) Confucius Institute in April this year.

China had issued a stern warning to Islamabad following the KU suicide attack. "The blood of the Chinese cannot be shed in vain, and those behind this incident will surely pay the price," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson had said.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) linked Majeed Brigade had claimed responsibility for the attack that took place near China-built Confucius Institute -- a non-profit institute teaching the Chinese language to local pupils -- at Karachi University.

ALSO READ:

Karachi University blast: 'Blood of Chinese cannot be shed in vain...', Beijing warns Pakistan



ALSO READ: Karachi University blast: What forced mother of two, gold medallist student turn a suicide bomber



More details are awaited

Latest World News