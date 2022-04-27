Karachi University blast: What forced mother of two, gold medallist student turn a suicide bomber

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shari Baloch

Karachi University Woman Suicide Attacker: Horrific CCTV images of a burqa-clad woman suicide bomber blowing herself inside Karachi University campus up close to a van carrying Chinese nationals flooded news channels on Tuesday (April 26, 2022) evening. Three Chinese nationals and their local driver were killed in the attack.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on the teachers that took place near China-built Confucius Institute - a non-profit institute teaching Chinese language to local pupils - in the university.

The BLA said that the woman who carried out the daring attack was Shari Baloch alias Bramsh - the "first female suicide bomber of the brigade".

Shari Baloch - the woman fidayeen attacker

A photo Shari Baloch with two kids soon went viral after the attack. According to media reports, the 30-year-old woman has masters degree in Zoology and was married to a doctor. She was pursuing M Phil.

According to media reports, Shari's brother and father were killed by Pakistan army and the family's land was forcibly taken away for some Chinese project. Infuriated by the treatement of authorities in her own country, Shari wanted to seek revenge.

BLA's warning

In a purported video issued by the group, a BLA spokesman said that the motive of the attack was very clear. "It was a simple and clear message to China and Pakistan to withdraw immediately from Balochistan," said the masked spokesman surrounded by armed men on a hilly terrain.

"Baloch Liberation Army guarantees you the CPEC will fail miserably on Baloch land," the spokesman, who was holding an assault rifle, said in fluent English.

He warned that a special unit has been formed particulary to attack Chinese officials and installations in Balochistan. The group opposes Chinese investment in Pakistan, especially in the restive Balochistan, saying local people do not benefit.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

(With inputs from PTI)

