Islamic State Khorasan chief arrested for plotting Kabul gurdwara attack

The Afghan security forces today arrested the chief of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) on charges of orchestrating the attack on Kabul Gurdwara on March 25.

New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2020 20:20 IST
The Afghan security forces today arrested the chief of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) on charges of orchestrating the attack on Kabul Gurdwara on March 25. He has been identified as Mawlawi Abdullah Aka Aslam Farooqui, a Pakistani national who was earlier associated with the proscribed Lashkar-Taiba (LeT) group and then Tehreek-e-Taliban terror group. 

Farooqui replaced Mawlawi Zia-ul-Haq aka Abu Omar Khorasani as ISKP chief in April 2019. It is said that Farooqui belonged to the Mamozai tribe and from the Orakzai agency area on the Pakistan-Afghan border.

At least 27 people were killed and several others injured in the attack on the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area of Kabul on Wednesday.

