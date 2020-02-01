India wants to repeat a Myanmar-style campaign in garb of CAA: Pak PM Imran Khan

A file photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In provocative remarks, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Indian government was planning on repeating a “Myanmar-style” campaign in the country by introducing the new citizenship law. The Pakistan Prime Minister’s remarks came during an exclusive interview with Turkey-based Anadolu News Agency in Islamabad.

"This is exactly what happened in Myanmar when they first started the registration act and that's how they excluded the Muslims and then the genocide took place. I am afraid this is where it is heading in India," Khan is reported to have said.

Only a few excerpts from Khan’s interview have been released by the news agency.

Khan is further learnt to have said that approximately 500 million people could be excluded from the ambit of the new citizenship law.

Khan’s comments come despite repeated pleas of the Indian government stating that the new citizenship law is India’s internal matter, in which it would brook no interference. New Delhi has also sought to assuage the apprehensions of the critics of the new law, clarifying that it is meant to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan rather than snatching away the citizenship of Indians.