Pakistan: Imran Khan appeals for immediate talks with Shehbaz Sharif-led govt

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of the Pakistan Tareekh-e-Insaf (PTI), has urged the government led by Shehbaz Sharif to set up immediate meetings with state officials for him.

As a result of a nationwide crackdown on PTI senior officials and supporters, Khan's decision to meet state officials comes amid mounting pressure.

According to The Express Tribune, a newspaper based in Pakistan, this comes as pressure on him grows as a result of a crackdown on his top aides and supporters that saw thousands of people arrested and many leave his party.

When Imran's supporters staged violent protests following his brief arrest on May 9, the clampdown began earlier this month.

According to The Express Tribune, Imran said in a live talk that was streamed on YouTube, "I would like to appeal for talks because what is currently happening is not a solution." He warned that the country was heading toward anarchy.

The political agitation deteriorated as Pakistan confronted its worst economic crisis in many years.

There were concerns that the nation might default on its external debts unless the International Monetary Fund unlocked delayed disbursements, and inflation was at record highs. Economic growth was sluggish.

Three leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced their resignations on Thursday. With this, a colossal rundown of pioneer hosts abandoned the get-together following the May 9 uproars, Geo News reported.

In an Islamabad press conference, Maleeka Bokhari stated: "I condemn the events that transpired on May 9. For every Pakistani, the events that took place on May 9 are very painful."

Bokhari stated that she was not subjected to coercion and that "no one forced me into making this decision" when she announced her "dissociation" from the party.

In a separate press conference, Cheema stated that the violence that followed the PTI chief's arrest prevented him and his wife from remaining with the Khan-led party.

"I was there at the Corps Commander House myself. It saddened me to see what was happening there. The people who were involved in it should be punished," he said.

He stated that if party members are violent, the party has failed.

