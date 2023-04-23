Elderly passenger en route to settle his dead friend’s estate; grabbed, kissed Delta flight attendant

Follow us on Image Source : @DELTA/TWITTER Delta Airlines

In yet another shocking incident, an elderly man who was en route to settle his dead friend’s estate allegedly grabbed and kissed a male Delta flight attendant, New York Times reported.

According to an affidavit, the unruly passenger was identified as 61-year-old David Alan BURK, who was travelling from Minnesota to Alaska on a Delta Airlines flight on April 10, and had made sexual advances toward TC (Crew member).

"On April 10, 2023, at around 9:10 p.m. (AKDT), FBI Operations Center in the Anchorage Field Office received a phone call from Anchorage Airport Police Dispatch, who reported an incident which was called in from Delta Airlines. Delta flight crew members on Delta flight 517 were reporting interference with a flight attendant, T.C., by a passenger, BURK, who had made sexual advances toward T.C," read the affidavit.

Further, it said that the flight attendant and victim, T.C., was working in the first-class passenger area, where BURK was sitting in seat 5A. Generally, first-class passengers receive drinks from the flight attendant before takeoff.

According to the victim, he ran out of time and was not able to give BURK his pre-ordered alcoholic beverage, which was red wine. "BURK got upset with T.C. because he did not receive his red wine before departure. T.C. stated this interaction occurred when he was taking the first-class passengers’ meal orders before takeoff," added the affidavit.

I like you guys: BURK

When he was asking BURK for his meal order, the elderly seemed fine but then got “snippy” with T.C. saying, “Well, that’s why I like you guys. Why can’t I get my pre-departure drink?” Subsequently, as standard protocol, T.C. apologised to BURK and told him they had just received the catering for the flight and did not have time due to having to put the catering away.

After a few minutes, the 61-year-old got up from his seat and went to the front of the plane to use the restroom, but stopped first in the galley where T.C. was located. BURK stood next to T.C. and told him, “Oh, you’re so beautiful.”

“Can I have a kiss?

T.C. smiled and politely said, “Thank you.” BURK then asked, “Can I have a kiss?” T.C. replied, “No, thank you” to which BURK then said, “Okay, well on the neck then.” While the plane was in flight, BURK then grabbed T.C.’s neck, pulled him toward BURK, and purposefully kissed T.C.’s neck. The flight attendant stated he was “very uncomfortable and caught off-guard” by what BURK had just done.

After landing at Anchorage, the airport police, who were already informed by the airline, arrested the accused and took him into custody. However, the unruly passenger denied the charges but acknowledged drinking ''a lot'' before the flight.

Also Read: Air India flight pilot allowed female friend in the cockpit, says DGCA; probe on

Latest World News