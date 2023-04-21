Air India flight pilot allowed female friend in the cockpit, says DGCA; probe on

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC DGCA launched a probe into the matter

DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on Friday said a pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi, allowed a female friend in the cockpit on February 27, violating safety norms.

A probe is initiated into the matter, added the aviation regulator body.

The incident is said to have happened on February 27 and a complaint was filed by a cabin member of that Dubai-Delhi flight to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The official on Friday said DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter. The investigation team will examine the relevant facts from the technical and safety standpoint, the official added.

The pilot of the flight had allowed a female friend into the cockpit. Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and such an entry will be in violation of safety norms. There was no comment from Air India on the incident.

Air India deboards unruly passenger

In another incident happened on April 10, Air India deboarded an unruly passenger from its Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital. The sources said flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here as there was an unruly male passenger onboard. The unruly passenger was deboarded at the airport and later the flight took off for London Heathrow.

Also read- Days after her harassment allegations on Srinivas BV, Assam Congress issues show cause notice to Angkita Dutta

Latest India News