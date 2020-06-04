Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 6.5 million mark; death toll at 3,87,911

Image Source : AP In this Monday, April 20, 2020 file photo, emergency room doctors and nurses wear personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study which found hospital emergency room visits from chest pain and heart attacks fell early this spring, further confirming experts' fears that U.S. coronavirus outbreaks scared away many heart patients from going to ERs who should have gone. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe rose to 6,567,221 on Thursday. Meanwhile, 3,87,911 people died worldwide due to coronavirus. Till now, 3, 164,317 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, as per the latest figures from worldometer. South Korea has confirmed 39 additional cases of the coronavirus, all but three of them reported in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area as authorities are struggling to contain a resurgence of the COVID-19.

China has announced just one confirmed coronavirus case, one brought from outside the country, and no new deaths, as authorities in the hardest-hit province of Hubei move closer to sounding a final all-clear.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are urging governments, the private sector, international organizations and civil society to unite to scale up efforts to develop, test and produce “a people’s vaccine” against COVID-19 that is available to all people around the world.

A senior member of the British government is being tested for the coronavirus after falling ill in the House of Commons. Business Secretary Alok Sharma has been tested and is heading home to self-isolate after becoming unwell while delivering a speech on the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill, his office said.

(With inputs from AP)

