Coronavirus: Amid global death toll of 3,386, over 55,000 people have so far recovered from COVID-19

The rising death toll due to coronavirus per day is alarming and the leading healthcare organisations are taking every possible measure to fight COVID-19. So far, over 3,385 people have lost their lives while 98,420 infected cases have been reported worldwide. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global health emergency and the US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised people to be ready for necessary disruptions to daily life if the need arises.

Though the death toll continues to be on the rise, a lot many people have recovered successfully, and this is no less than a sigh of relief.

According to the data released with respect to coronavirus cases, nearly 55,622 people have recovered from the deadly COVID-19. What may be looked upon as a piece of good news, the recovery rate is way more than the number of deaths worldwide.

China, which is the most affected country, has so far reported a total of 53,737 recoveries from the symptoms of the virus. The death toll due to coronavirus in China stands at nearly 3,000.

According to a Bloomberg report, the doctors studying the virus and patients in the epicenter - Wuhan said that the effects of Coronavirus are mild but can occasionally turn deadly.

Elderly patients and those with weaker immune systems are more prone to see fatality from Coronavirus.

However, there were also reports that Coronavirus reappeared in those who had already recovered. Therefore, patients who are being sent home after medication should take all necessary precautions to avoid the resurface of COVID-19.

