Former Iranian Ambassador to Syria dies of COVID-19

Hossein Sheikholeslam, Iran's former ambassador to Syria, died of COVID-19 on Thursday, official IRNA news agency reported.

Tehran Published on: March 06, 2020 7:41 IST
Hossein Sheikholeslam, Iran's former ambassador to Syria, died of COVID-19 on Thursday, official IRNA news agency reported.

Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced on Thursday that the death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 107, up from 92 on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases of infection increased to 3,513, up from 2,922, the Xinhua news agency reported.

