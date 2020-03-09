coronavirus outbreak: Israel confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus in Israel

Israel's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that 14 more Israelis were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in Israel to 39. The patients diagnosed with the virus include residents who came back from Spain, Austria, Belgium and Italy, Xinhua reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the creation of an assistance fund of 4 billion new shekels (about $1.15 billion) for the companies affected by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Israeli researchers, in collaboration with a Swedish pharmaceutical company that manufactures vaccines, are developing a vaccine to deal with the novel coronavirus, the Bar Ilan University (BIU) said on Sunday.

The BIU scientists are developing a system of harmless viruses containing various components such as the coronavirus envelope protein to test their response to substances and the efficacy of vaccines against the virus, the university said in a statement.

