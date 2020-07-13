Monday, July 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to boost immunity
Live now

Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to boost immunity

Get all the latest news on India's coronavirus cases, updates on COVID-19 vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2020 8:14 IST
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 13 million, including more than 571,000 fatalities. More than 7,571,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking news, July 13

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 13, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today in several parts of UP: IMD

    According to IMD forecast, rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during the next few hours (valid up to 0950 hours IST) at isolated places over Mirzapur, Sonbhadra districts and adjoining areas.

  • Jul 13, 2020 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to boost immunity

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas and tips to boost immunity | WATCH NOW 

  • Jul 13, 2020 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Prayers offered at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

    Prayers offered at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the second Monday of 'sawan' month, today.

  • Jul 13, 2020 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Encounter underway in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir

    An encounter has started at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow

  • Jul 13, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 12.8 million, death toll crosses 5.67 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​​​ ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 13 million, including more than 571,000 fatalities. More than 7,579,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 3,413,995
    Brazil 1,866,176
    India 879,466
    Russia 727,162
    Peru 326,326
    Chile 315,041

Top News

Latest News

X