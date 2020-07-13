Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Results: Girls outshine boys yet again

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 12 results on Monday. This year the girls have performed better than boys by 5.96 per cent. According to CBSE, the pass percentage of girls this year is 92.15 per cent. While the pass percentage of boys is 86.19 percent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of transgender students is 66.67 per cent.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday took to Twitter and announced that the CBSE Class 12 results have been declared.

The HRD Minister said, "Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority."

Last year, the pass percentages of girls and boys were 88.70 percent and 79.40 per cent respectively.

