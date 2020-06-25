Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

Thursday, June 25, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2020 7:13 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 9.5 million, including more than 484,000 fatalities. More than 5,174,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus.

 

