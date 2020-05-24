Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 5.4 million mark; death toll at 3,43,804

Image Source : AP Over 5.4 million cases of coronavirus have been reported from across the world.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 5.4 million mark taking tally to 5,401,612 including 3,43,804 deaths while 2,247,151 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. The US state of New York now allows gatherings of up to 10 people for non-essential purposes, two months after a statewide order banned such gatherings of any size to curb spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order to loosen the restrictions, stressing that people have to follow social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols required by the state's Department of Health.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said there is no change to the two-meter social distancing rule that has been adopted in the country following the COVID-19 outbreak.

His remarks came after several cabinet ministers and opposition parties called for the adoption of the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidance, which recommends keeping at least one-meter social distancing, according to Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE.

