British Airways attendant offers adult entertainment on flight, posts pictures; probe initiated

Image Source : AP British Airways initiates probe on reports of flight attendant offering adult entertainment on flight

British Airways has begun investigations over a report of one of its stewardesses offering adult entertainment on flight. According to the report, the Heathrow-based stewardesses is selling her undergarments and indulges in sexual activities in between flights. Photos posted by the staff member on the social media suggests she uses those pictures to advertise about the services she provides. The pictures, reported by the Sun, show the flight attendant posing in her stockings.

According to the Sun, the attendant revealed that she sells her undergarments for 25 Pound sterling (Rs 2,471). She even meets people at a hotel for a price.

"You will need to pay a securing fee of 50-pound sterling to meet. Prices vary depending on the requested meet, no negotiating. If I have booked a hotel for work, the meet will take place there (London)," she told the publication.

Going by the report, the flight attendant even owns a blog, wherein she has talked of offering her a sum of money in return for adult entertainment onboard flights.

However, the attendant has now deleted most of social media posts.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the British Airways has said, "We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims," the Sun reported.

Latest World News