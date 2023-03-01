Follow us on Image Source : AP Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan lose home on Windsor Estate, couple left with no UK base | DETAILS

Britain: After dramatically quitting royal life, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife are now being evicted from their home on the Windsor Estate. Frogmore Cottage, constructed on the British royal family's Windsor Estate was a wedding present for the royal couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018. As per reports, they refurbished their royal accommodation at a cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million).

Couple left with no UK base

With this, the royal couple is now left with no UK base, reports on Wednesday said. According to the reports of The Sun and Daily Telegraph, the royal home is now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles II's disgraced brother.

Prince's tell-all memoir

After the publication of the Prince's tell-all memoir 'Spare' the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) were asked to vacate their home in January.

After quitting royal life, Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020. They were seen swamped in some projects since then including an interview with Oprah Winfrey and Netflix Documentary.

Prince Harry's "Spare" has sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time.

Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry's headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the US alone.

It's a number comparable to first-week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" and former first lady Michelle Obama's "Becoming," which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018.

