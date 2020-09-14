Monday, September 14, 2020
     
LIVE: Monsoon Session of Parliament begins

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2020 9:12 IST
Breaking News September 14

  • Sep 14, 2020 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE: Adjournment motion notice over 'inclusion of prominent names' in Delhi Police chargesheet on riots

    RSP's N Premachandran has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'inclusion of names of prominent leaders in Delhi Police chargesheet on Delhi riots'.

  • Sep 14, 2020 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    LIVE: Monsoon Session of Parliament

    DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.

  • Sep 14, 2020 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    LIVE: Monsoon Session of Parliament kicks off

    Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh.

     

  • Sep 14, 2020 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Monsoon Session of Parliament begins

    The Monsoon Session of Parliament has begun. Tribute being paid to Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died recently. 

  • Sep 14, 2020 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi addresses media ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament, that is set to commence today. "MPs have opted for 'Kartavya over Corona'," says PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session

  • Sep 14, 2020 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Monsoon session of Parliament begins today

    The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament is set to commence today. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1.

  • Sep 14, 2020 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Assam reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,292 fresh cases

    Assam reported 16 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the death total to 469, while the caseload climbed to 1,41,763 with 1,292 new infections, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

    Eight deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and Sivasagar, two each from Golaghat, Sonitpur and Tinsukia along and two from Nalbari and Dhubri districts, he said.

    The death rate in the state has risen to 0.32 per cent from 0.30 per cent last week. The fresh cases include 422 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 134 from Jorhat and 107 from Lakhimpur, Sarma said.

  • Sep 14, 2020 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.5-lakh mark; death toll mounts to 626

    The COVID-19 tally in Odisha rose to 1,50,807 after 3,913 more people, including 38 inmates of a jail and a BJD MLA, tested positive for the disease on Sunday, while 10 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 626, a health department official said. The state also registered the recovery of 3,363 coronavirus patients taking the total number of cured people so far to 1,18,642 which is 78.67 per cent.

    The state now has 31,486 active cases, the official said. The new cases were reported from all the 30 districts of the state, he said. Of the fresh cases, 2,348 were reported from various quarantine centres, and 1,565 were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

  • Sep 14, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots

    Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said.

    He was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police after 11 hours of interrogation. He will be produced before a Delhi court on Monday, they said.  Khalid was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of hours on September 2 in connection with the riots.

  • Sep 14, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    10 senior IPS officers transferred in UP

    The Uttar Pradesh government late Sunday night transferred 10 IPS officers, including police chiefs of some districts, a senior official said in a statement. Rohit Singh Sajwan, who was posted as superintendent of police of Maharajganj, has been appointed the senior superintendent of police, Bareilly. SSP Bareilly Shailesh Kumar Pandey is the new superintendent of police of Gonda.

    SP, Gonda, Rajkaran Nayyar has been transferred to Jaunpur in the same capacity. Pradeep Gupta is the new SP of Maharajganj, while Arvind Kumar Maurya has been appointed the SP of Shravasti.

    Kasganj Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan is the new SP of Mau. Mau SP Manoj Kumar Sonkar has been sent to Kasganj in the same capacity, the statement added.

