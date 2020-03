Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: 10 countries with maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases

Novel coronavirus has taken a toll over the world with maximum countries being affected with COVID-19. Amid the absence of a proper treatment for the infection, a government official has said the first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will receive an experimental dose on Monday. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

The official who disclosed plans for the first participant spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced. Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

Top 10 countries affected with novel coronavirus:

China: 81048 cases

Italy: 21157 cases

Iran: 12729 cases

Republic of Korea: 8162 cases

Spain: 5753 cases

France: 4469 cases

Germany: 3795 cases

The United States of America: 1678 cases

Switzerland: 1359 cases

United Kingdom: 1144 cases

Other countries affected with novel coronavirus are as follows:

Netherlands: 959 cases

Sweden: 924 cases

Norway: 907 cases

Denmark: 827 cases

Austria: 800 cases

Japan: 780 cases

International conveyance (Diamond Princess): 712 cases

Belgium: 689 cases

Qatar: 337 cases

Australia: 249 cases

Canada: 244 cases

Malaysia: 238 cases

Greece: 228 cases

Czech Republic: 214 cases

Singapore: 212 cases

Bahrain: 211 cases

Finland: 210 cases

Israel: 200 cases

Slovenia: 141 cases

Iceland: 138 cases

Ireland: 129 cases

Romania: 123 cases

Brazil: 121 cases

Indonesia: 117 cases

Thailand: 114 cases

Kuwait: 112 cases

Portugal: 112 cases

Philippines: 111 cases

Poland: 111 cases

Egypt :110 cases

India :107 cases

Saudi Arabia :103 cases

Iraq :93 cases

Lebanon :93 cases

San Marino :92 cases

United Arab Emirates :85 cases

Estonia :79 cases

Chile :61 cases

Viet Nam :53 cases

Bulgaria :51 cases

Serbia :46 cases

Argentina :45 cases

Slovakia :44 cases

Peru :43 cases

Mexico :41 cases

Brunei Darussalam :40 cases

Albania :38 cases

Luxembourg :38 cases

occupied Palestinian territory :38 cases

South Africa :38 cases

Algeria :37 cases

Croatia :37 cases

Russian Federation :34 cases

Hungary :32 cases

Georgia :30 cases

Latvia :30 cases

Pakistan :28 cases

Panama :27 cases

Colombia :24 cases

Senegal :24 cases

Costa Rica :23 cases

Ecuador :23 cases

Belarus :21 cases

Cyprus :21 cases

Malta :21 cases

Oman :20 cases

Azerbaijan :19 cases

Bosnia and Herzegovina :18 cases

Morocco :18 cases

Tunisia :18 cases

Maldives :13 cases

North Macedonia :13 cases

Republic of Moldova :12 cases

Sri Lanka :11 cases

Afghanistan :10 cases

Martinique :10 cases

Faroe Islands :9 cases

Lithuania :9 cases

Armenia :8 cases

Jamaica :8 cases

Cambodia :7 cases

Guyana :7 cases

French Guiana :6 cases

New Zealand :6 cases

Paraguay :6 cases

Réunion :6 cases

Kazakhstan :6 cases

Dominican Republic :5 cases

Turkey :5 cases

Cuba :4 cases

Liechtenstein :4 cases

Bangladesh :3 cases

Bolivia (Plurinational State of) :3 cases

Burkina Faso :3 cases

Cameroon :3 cases

Cote d Ivoire :3 cases

French Polynesia :3 cases

Guadeloupe :3 cases

Puerto Rico :3 cases

Ukraine :3 cases

Andorra :2 cases

Democratic Republic of the Congo :2 cases

Ghana :2 cases

Honduras :2 cases

Jersey :2 cases

Monaco :2 cases

Nigeria :2 cases

Saint Martin :2 cases

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) :2 cases

Namibia :2 cases

Curacao :2 cases

Seychelles :2 cases

Antigua and Barbuda :1 cases

Bhutan :1 cases

Cayman Islands :1 cases

Ethiopia :1 cases

Gabon :1 cases

Gibraltar :1 cases

Guernsey :1 cases

Guinea :1 cases

Holy See :1 cases

Jordan :1 cases

Kenya :1 cases

Mongolia :1 cases

Nepal :1 cases

Saint Barthelemy :1 cases

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines :1 cases

Sudan :1 cases

Togo :1 cases

Trinidad and Tobago :1 cases

Equatorial Guinea :1 cases

Eswatini :1 cases

Mauritania :1 cases

Mayotte :1 cases

Central African Republic :1 cases

Congo :1 cases

Rwanda :1 cases

The data was recorded on March 16, 2020 at 02:19 pm

