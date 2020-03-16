Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, taking total to 37

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Monday reported four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 37 in the state. Of the four cases, three were reported from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai, a state government official said.

"The total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 37," he said.

Health minister Rajesh Tope earlier on Saturday evening announced that shopping malls across the state will remain closed till month-end.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Two people have so far died of the infection in the country so far. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Bengaluru Google techie's father-in-law booked under epidemic act

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates