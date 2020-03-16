Coronavirus Live Updates: BMC recommends work-from-home as confirmed cases in Maharashtra touch 33

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates

India has so far reported 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with Uttarakhand and Odisha registering fresh COVID-19 cases. While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night. Meanwhile, as many as 13 coronavirus patients have so far been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the government has asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there have only been a few cases of local transmission so far and that it is "not a health emergency" in India at present.

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates:

11:30 am: Sri Lanka is conducting week-long Buddhist prayers as means to combat the growing threat of the deadly coronavirus that has killed over 100,000 people globally. As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases reported in Sri Lanka is 11 with over 137 being hospitalised. "We have organised to recite the 'Rathana Suthraya' over a week through which we hope that not only Sri Lanka, the entire world would be blessed in combating this disease," Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana, who heads the powerful Asgiriya sect, told reporters.

11:25 am: Delhi: Thermal screening of visitors being conducted at Supreme Court of India

Delhi: Thermal screening of visitors being conducted at Supreme Court of India. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wO8xZjHBJ7 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

11:24 am: There are over 500 international and about 40,000 domestic tourists in Assam. We've made all arrangements including screening of tourists and they should not fear of anything. We will provide them all possible assistance, says M Anganuthu, Secretary of Tourism in Assam

11:10 am: Health worker arrested in Rajasthan for spreading fake news about coronavirus

11:03 am: One more person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in the state

11:02 am: Against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation chief Praveen Pardeshi on Monday issued a veiled warning to all companies to initiate 'work-from-home' wherever possible. "We highly advise companies to initiate work-from-home policies. If necessary, we will make this mandatory in the days to come," Pardeshi said.​

10:57 am: Three people of 236 evacuated from Iran checked test negative​ for coronavirus

10:56 am: Lawyers, litigants, and media personnel were thermal-screened in the Supreme Court on Monday amid coronavirus scare. The top court, which has taken several precautionary measures in wake of the pandemic has allowed only restricted entry of lawyers, litigants and journalists in the courtroom.

10:38 am: Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, best known for starring in 2008's James Bond film "Quantum of Solace" and 2013's sci-fi movie "Oblivion", took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.

10:36 am: Investor wealth worth Rs 6.25 lakh crore was wiped off in early morning trade on Monday as markets witnessed yet another sell-off, with the BSE benchmark plunging 2,182.41 points as Covid-19 scare continued to hit sentiment. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped by Rs 6,25,501.8 crore to Rs 1,23,00,741.02 crore in the opening trade.​

10:29 am: The coronavirus death toll in China rose to 3,213 with 14 new fatalities, while the imported cases climbed to 123 after 12 new infections were reported, prompting Beijing to make 14-day quarantine in special facilities compulsory for foreigners returning to the country.​

10:22 am: New York officials have announced the closure of city's public schools, the largest public school system in the nation, beginning Monday till at least April 20 and ordered all restaurants to limit to food takeaway only, as the city responded with "wartime mentality" to combat the fast-spreading deadly coronavirus.​

10:15 am: Odisha reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

10:11 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to take review meetings via video conferencing of all district authorities today on containment measures against the spread of coronavirus. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary and Health Secretary to also join from Delhi Secretariat

