Protecting Constitution, democracy is the responsibility of every Indian: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said protecting India's Constitution, democracy, and its voice is the responsibility of every Indian - and this process has already begun. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi alleged that India's democracy, democratic institutions and the Constitution have been “damaged and destroyed” over the last 10-15 years, while adding that the Opposition's campaign over alleged “vote theft” was an ongoing political action.

Sharing a video post on X, while travelling by bus to Rajghat after a lunch meeting at Connaught Place, Rahul Gandhi said the issue was serious.“The matter is serious. The matter is from the last 10-15 years. India's democracy, its democratic functioning, its Constitution have been damaged and destroyed,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Opposition had initially raised allegations of “vote theft”: Rahul

He further added that the Opposition had initially raised allegations of “vote theft” and subsequently presented what he described as evidence from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. “Earlier we used to only say about 'vote theft', then showed proof—Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, MP, we showed proof,” he said.

He also referred to letters allegedly written by two Election Commissioners to the Chief Election Commissioner, claiming that they had raised concerns about the country's electoral system.“And a few days ago, two Election Commissioners wrote letters to the CEC, saying that India's electoral system has collapsed,” he said.

The Congress MP also said the ongoing protests should not be viewed as a four- or five-day campaign, but as part of a larger movement seeking what he described as justice for citizens.

Rahul says political action would eventually lead to change in govt

Rahul Gandhi further claimed that the political action would eventually lead to a change in government, followed by an inquiry and investigation into those responsible for what he alleged was damage to democracy.

While marking the third straight day of demonstrations in the national capital, INDIA bloc leaders earlier in the day gathered at Raj Ghat for a peaceful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the spirit of 'satyagraha', vowing to press ahead with their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over electoral roll revisions.

Major leaders present at the Raj Ghat memorial included Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

However, the BJP rejected the Opposition's allegations, with the party's national president, Nitin Nabin, saying Rahul Gandhi should resign "if he had the courage" and accusing the Congress leader of having an "anarchic mindset."

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