Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll results LIVE: BJP's Devasish Sharma leads with 36,000 votes over AIUDF's Badruddin

Vote counting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam is underway amid tight security. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Devasish Sharma has taken a commanding early lead after the first round of counting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll. The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year. Fifteen candidates contested the elections, but the main contest is expected to be triangular: BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer; Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora; and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal. According to the CEO's office, 76.19 per cent of 19.05 lakh electors cast their votes in the by-election held on Tuesday.

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