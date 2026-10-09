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Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll results LIVE: BJP's Devasish Sharma leads with 36,000 votes over AIUDF's Badruddin

Written By: India TV News Desk
Updated:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Devasish Sharma has taken a commanding early lead after the first round of counting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll election results LIVE
Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll election results LIVE Image Source : India TV

Vote counting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam is underway amid tight security. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Devasish Sharma has taken a commanding early lead after the first round of counting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll. The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year. Fifteen candidates contested the elections, but the main contest is expected to be triangular: BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer; Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora; and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal. According to the CEO's office, 76.19 per cent of 19.05 lakh electors cast their votes in the by-election held on Tuesday. 

Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on the Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 

 

Live updates :Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll Election Results

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  • 10:01 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Nagaon Bypoll Election Result 2026: BJP candidate leads by 26,295 votes

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Devasish Sharma leads All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal by 26,295 votes, with Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora (6,544 votes) trailing in third place.

    Devasish Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party): 47,402 (61.46%)

    Badruddin Ajmal (All India United Democratic Front): 21,107 (27.37%)

    Sibamoni Bora (Indian National Congress): 6,544 (8.49%)

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP's Devasish Sharma maintains healthy lead

    Devasish Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party): 34,146 (68.66%)

    Badruddin Ajmal (All India United Democratic Front): 9,327 (18.75%)

    Sibamoni Bora (Indian National Congress): 4,901 (9.86%)

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP's Devashish Sharma maintains healthy lead

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Devasish Sharma leads Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora maintains a healthy lead of 20923 votes over All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Nagaon Bypoll Election Result 2026

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Devasish Sharma leads Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora by 7,994 votes, with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal (981 votes) trailing in third place.

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP's Devasish Sharma leads after round 1

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a commanding early lead in the first round of counting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

    • Devasish Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party): 4,761 (65.36%)
    • Sibamoni Bora (Indian National Congress): 1,385 (19.01%)
    • Badruddin Ajmal (All India United Democratic Front): 902 (12.38%)
  • 9:19 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal trails in third place

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devasish Sharma leads Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora by 3,376 votes, with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal trailing in third place.

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP candidate leads by 3376 votes

    BJP candidate Devashish Sharma has taken an early lead of 3,376 votes over his closest rivals in the initial rounds of counting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll. Congress nominee Sibamoni Bora has secured 1,385 votes so far.

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP's Devashish Sharma leads

    BJP candidate and former IAS officer Devashish Sharma has taken an early lead over his opponents as counting progresses for the high-stakes Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    High octane fight in Nagaon

    From the 'biryani' remark to government schemes and citizenship issues, political parties raised diverse issues in a bid to reach voters and push their narratives, each seeking to demonstrate its strength in the constituency.

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    624 polling stations were identified sensitive

    Voting took place on Tuesday amid tight security, with 624 of 2,312 polling stations identified as sensitive. A total of 19.05 lakh voters, including 9.43 lakh women and 50 third-gender electors, were eligible to vote.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting for two Assembly Legislative Constituencies also underway

    According to District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO), Nagaon, Bikash Sharma, the counting for two Assembly Legislative Constituencies (ALCs) will take place at the Boys' Government Higher Secondary School, while the counting for Rupohihat, Samaguri, and Dhing ALCs will be held at Dawson School. Another counting centre has been set up at Morigaon College in Morigaon, where votes for Jagiroad, Morigaon, and Laharighat are being counted. The number of counting rounds varies for each ALC. 

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting of postal ballot papers underway

    "The counting of postal ballot papers has just begun at Dawson School. That process is currently underway. A little later, the counting of votes from the EVMs will also begin," said Nagaon Bypoll Counting: District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO), Nagaon, Bikash Sharma.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Assam unit of the Trinamool Congress' candidate withdrew name from election

    The Assam unit of the Trinamool Congress, which had named educationist Abdul Salam as its candidate, withdrew from the fray, protesting the Election Commission's decision to freeze the party's original name and symbol.

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    19.05 lakh voters eligible voters in Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

    A total of 19.05 lakh voters, including 9.43 lakh women and 50 third-gender electors, were eligible to cast their votes at 2,312 polling stations, including five auxiliary booths.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP seeks to expand its base

    The ruling BJP is seeking to expand its base in this Muslim-majority constituency, while the Congress is going all out to retain the seat by keeping its minority support base intact.

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting of votes for Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll begins

    Vote counting has begun for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam. Initial trends are expected shortly. The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Key candidates in Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

    Fifteen candidates contested the elections but the main contest is expected to be triangular BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal. 

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Why was the Nagaon bypoll necessitated?

    The by-election was necessitated because Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

    Catch all the live updates for the Nandigram Bypoll Results here

     

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    No repoll was ordered in Nagaon

    No repoll has been ordered at any polling station in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha seat, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement.

    Catch all the live updates for the Dharapuram Bypoll Results here

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll results

    Vote counting for the bypoll in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam will begin shortly amid tight security. Voting ended at 5 pm on Tuesday, with a turnout of 76 per cent.

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