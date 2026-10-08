CAPF Act 2026 comes into force days before SC special bench hearing, sets rules for officer posts, deputation

New Delhi:

The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, which establishes a common framework for the recruitment and service conditions of Group-A general duty officers and other officers in the CAPFs, came into force on Thursday, according to a government notification.

The notification was issued at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by thousands of CAPF officers challenging the validity of the legislation, which was passed by Parliament in April.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, the Central Government hereby appoints the 08th day of October, 2026, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," said the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Postings in CAPFs to be governed by statutory law

The CAPF Act provides for regulation of recruitment, promotion, deputation and other conditions of service of officers in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Top command postings in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will now be governed by statutory law, with the CAPF (General Administration) Act coming into effect on Thursday.

Under the new law, 50 per cent of Inspector General (IG) posts in the CAPFs will be reserved for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on deputation.

At the Additional Director General (ADG) level, at least 67 per cent of posts will be reserved for IPS deputationists. At the apex level, posts of Special Director General (SDG) and Director General (DG) will be 100 per cent reserved for IPS officers.

Earlier, appointments to these senior positions were governed by executive orders.

CAPF Act regulates Group-A officer appointments

The Centre recently told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that the appointment of Group 'A' general duty officers in the respective Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) is now governed by the CAPF (General Administration) Act.

The Centre said the Act "expressly empowers" the Union government to prescribe the method, manner and mode of recruitment, including recruitment through deputation, as well as the conditions of service for officers in the five CAPFs--- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

The cadre officers of these forces have petitioned the top court, including by filing a contempt petition, that the Act continues to restrict their career progression in comparison to the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers brought on deputation.

They have also asked the apex court to direct the Union government to implement its May 2025 judgement that said that the deputation of IPS officers up to the rank of inspector general in the CAPFs should be "progressively reduced" over a period of two years in order to give more opportunities to cadre officers whose delayed promotions can "adversely" impact the morale of these forces.

Under the new legislation, 50 per cent of the posts in the rank of inspector general are to be filled through deputation from the IPS, while a minimum of 67 per cent of posts at the additional director general level are to be filled through deputation.

The posts in the ranks of special director general and director general are to be filled through deputation only.

(With PTI inputs)

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